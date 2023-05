News From Law.com

A state appeals court has thrown out a defamation suit leveled by a former Gawker editor against The Daily Beast, ruling that under the "gross irresponsibility" standard for matters of "public concern," the editor's suit alleging she was falsely portrayed as racist and transphobic in an article had failed to state a claim.

May 22, 2023, 1:07 PM

