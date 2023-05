News From Law.com

Reversing the lower court, a New York state appeals court is allowing a personal-injury plaintiff to amend his complaint to add third-party supervisors of a Randall's Island construction area where he was injured, based only on his counsel learning about the supervisors via a third-party cross complaint filed by the original defendant.

