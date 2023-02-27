Reversed On Appeal: Supervising Physicians Not Vicariously L...

News From Law.com

A ruling handed down by the Georgia Court of Appeals could impact who plaintiffs can name as defendants in medical malpractice complaints. The intermediate appellate court determined physicians may not be held vicariously liable for the conduct of physician assistants whom they supervise, reversing a DeKalb County State Court judge's opposing finding.Now attorneys on either side of the underlying medical malpractice case, Brian Zeh et al v. Caroe Maso et al, are sharing their reactions to the ruling that appellant counsel applaud and appellee counsel intend to challenge, in part.

Health Care

February 27, 2023, 2:11 PM