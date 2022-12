News From Law.com

A former Georgia doctor accused of operating an opioid pill mill has evaded a wrongful death claim linked to the fatal overdose of a former patient. The Georgia Court of Appeals tossed the case against Thomas Sachy after determining a Jones County Superior Court judge improperly tolled the two-year statutes of limitation that applied the medical malpractice and wrongful death claims brought by the surviving spouse and daughter of the decedent, Michelle Allen.

Georgia

December 16, 2022, 4:53 PM