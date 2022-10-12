Reversed On Appeal: Apartment Not Liable After Tenant Sexual...

News From Law.com

The operators of a Clayton County apartment complex have been cleared of liability following the sexual assault of a tenant by an intruder.The Georgia Court of Appeals reversed summary judgment denied to the defendants by a Clayton County State Court judge after determining the plaintiff "failed to meet her burden on causation." Appellee counsel for the attacked tenant argued the invasion had been foreseeable by property operators, but counsel for the appellants disagreed."We hope that this decision will send a message that proximate cause is no longer a 'given' in the context of third-party criminal attack cases," said appellant attorney Barbara A. Marschalk of Drew Eckl & Farnham in Atlanta. "Plaintiffs still bear the burden of proving proximate cause."

