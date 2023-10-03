REVERSED: J&J Crushes $223M Nuclear Verdict | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

A New Jersey appeals court has ruled that errors in admission of expert testimony warrant overturning a $223 million judgment against Johnson & Johnson in suits alleging that its baby powder caused four plaintiffs to develop mesothelioma. The trial judge "misapplied the well-established gatekeeping procedures required by our courts" when she admitted the testimony of three scientific experts, and the error "was not harmless," the appeals court ruled in Barden v. Johnson & Johnson.

