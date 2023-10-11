REVERSED: $3.2M Award Undone Amid Lengthy Dissent Over Stray...

News From Law.com

The First District Court of Appeals reversed a $3.2 million personal injury judgment granted to a cargo pilot forced into early retirement after his vehicle was struck by a cow on a state highway. The majority decision was accompanied by a 16-page dissent that challenged the majority's willingness to disregard the role of the trial judge as factfinder, and the majority's own interpretation of what constituted the defendants' knowledge of the risk. The dissent of Justice Gordon Goodman calls into question what possible recourse travelers have should they be injured by stray livestock on a public road, since the majority held there was "insufficient evidence" to prove the property owner was responsible for control of the cow the owner knew was on its property.

October 11, 2023, 2:59 PM

