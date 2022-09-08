REVERSED: $1.5M Attorney Fee Award Overturned as Plaintiff T...

News From Law.com

A Fort Worth, Texas hotelier who sued his lender in protest of an alleged $1 million interest overcharge ended up with a take-nothing ruling and a $1.5 million bill for opposing counsel's attorney fees. On appeal, the hotelier lost on his interest overcharge claim, but the attorney fees award was reversed on a finding that the lending agreement, governed by New York law, was not sufficiently clear on whether the lender could demand the award.

Banking & Financial Services

September 08, 2022, 5:37 PM