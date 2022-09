News From Law.com

A Houston attorney who was sanctioned $1.37 million in a dispute with a group of intellectual property attorneys had the judgment reversed at the Fourteenth District Court of Appeals. In July 2020, attorney David Sheller was made co-liable with his client in a modified final judgment for up to $1.37 million of a $2.06 million judgment. The opposing parties included the firms Prebeg Faucett & Abbott, Newton Schwartz, and NBS Acquisition Corp.

Texas

September 01, 2022, 3:10 PM