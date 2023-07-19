The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development removed a foreclosure lawsuit to Florida Middle District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, which also targets the estate of Marie Woodbury Holloman and other defendants, was filed by Greenspoon Marder on behalf of Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC. The case is 6:23-cv-01314, Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC v. Unknown Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors, Trustees And All Other Parties Claiming An Interest By, Through, Under Or Against The Estate Of Marie Woodberry Holloman et al.
Government
July 19, 2023, 3:08 PM