Removed To Federal Court

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development removed a foreclosure lawsuit to Florida Middle District Court on Wednesday. The complaint, which also targets the estate of Marie Woodbury Holloman and other defendants, was filed by Greenspoon Marder on behalf of Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC. The case is 6:23-cv-01314, Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC v. Unknown Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors, Trustees And All Other Parties Claiming An Interest By, Through, Under Or Against The Estate Of Marie Woodberry Holloman et al.

Government

July 19, 2023, 3:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC

Plaintiffs

Greenspoon Marder

defendants

Eli King, Jr.

Gwendolyn Woodberry

Roosevelt E. Woodberry

Secretary, Housing and Urban Development

Unknown Spouse Of Eli D. King, Jr.

Unknown Spouse Of Gwendolyn Woodberry

Unknown Spouse of Roosevelt E. Woodberry

Unknown Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Lienors, Creditors, Trustees And All Other Parties Claiming An Interest By, Through, Under Or Against The Estate Of Marie Woodberry Holloman

Unknown Tenant #1

Unknown Tenant #2

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action