Driven by demand in energy transition work and litigation but softness in capital markets and leveraged finance, Vinson & Elkins improved revenue by 2.5% in 2022, but net income declined by 3.3%. "Our goal for '22 was really to maintain the great historic results we had the prior year," said Keith Fullenweider, a partner in Houston who became the firm's chair in January 2022.

March 22, 2023, 3:02 PM

