Revenue Up at Most Homegrown Texas Firms in 2022, but Profit...

Following a developing national trend with firm financials, revenue improved in 2022 at most of the larger homegrown Texas firms, but profits growth lagged, with fewer posting substantial growth in profits per equity partner.Meanwhile, almost all of the nine Texas firms that appeared on the Am Law 200 last year improved revenue per lawyer (RPL) in 2022 when compared with 2021, but six of them added lawyers, a move that can boost revenue.The largely positive financials for the homegrown Texas firms reflects in part the strong Texas economy boosted by work in the energy sector ranging from oil and gas to infrastructure to energy transition, but also by companies moving operations or headquarters into the Lone Star State.

April 12, 2023, 4:00 PM

