Revenue Up at Jackson Walker, But Profits Per Equity Partner...

After a string of record years, Jackson Walker posted less spectacular numbers for 2023, improving its revenue by 3.8%, but with substantial lawyer and equity partner headcount growth, revenue per lawyer slipped by 4.2% and profits per equity partner dropped by 9.1%, as transactions and real estate work slowed. The uncharacteristically tepid financial results come as the firm deals with a potential hit to its bankruptcy practice revenue stream and possible disgorgement of fees in the wake of the resignation in October 2023 of U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones of the Southern District of Texas, who was involved in a romantic relationship with former Jackson Walker bankruptcy partner Elizabeth Freeman.

February 28, 2024, 2:20 PM

