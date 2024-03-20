Revenue Up 6.2% at Orrick, But Profits Grew By Much More | L...

News From Law.com

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe boosted revenue by 6.2% in 2023, but profits per equity partner were flat as the firm's equity partnership swelled by 13.8% due to aggressive lateral partner hiring and an early-year merger with Washington, D.C.-founded financial services firm Buckley. "It was a very strong year in terms of client results and in terms of financial performance and in terms of strategic investments," Orrick chair Mitch Zuklie said in assessing 2023.

March 20, 2024, 9:12 AM

