New Suit - Contract

Investment firm Alto Solutions was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for advertising services, was filed by Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and Holland & Hart on behalf of Revenue Universe. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-07552, Revenue Universe LLC v. Alto Solutions Inc.

Business Services

December 01, 2022, 5:16 PM