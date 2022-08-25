Revenue Slows at DC Firms, Yet Future Looks Bright | Law.com...

News From Law.com

In the first six months of the year, law firms based in the nation's capital had the worst average revenue performance in the country, according to new data. But the dip seems temporary, say analysts, as Beltway firms are currently some of the busiest in the U.S., which bodes well for future revenues in the months to come. The revelations come from Wells Fargo's twice-yearly Legal Specialty Group check-in survey, which measures the financial health of law firms around the country.

Legal Services

August 25, 2022, 11:46 AM