Revenue, Profits Soar at Susman Godfrey as Fees Pour in From...

Taking at least 25 lawsuits to trial in 2023, growing trial firm Susman Godfrey nearly doubled its revenue in 2023 and more than doubled its profits per equity partner, as fees poured in from a string of trial victories and settlements.A number of high-profile matters contributed to the revenue boost in 2023, including the highly watched Dominion Voting Systems defamation suit against Fox News that settled on the eve of trial with the defendant agreeing to pay $787.5 million to Dominion, a Susman Godfrey client.

March 19, 2024, 1:52 PM

