Revenue, Profits Drop at Finnegan in 2022, but Firm Invested...

Following a record 2021, revenue declined 9.4% at Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner and net income slipped 28.4%, as the intellectual property specialty firm invested in its European practice, launched a data privacy practice, and added to its trademark, copyright and advertising team."After a banner profits year in 2021, we made the conscious decision to make some significant investment in our future in ways the firm doesn't do every year," said Erika Arner, managing partner since July 1, 2022.

May 09, 2023, 4:40 PM

