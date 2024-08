News From Law.com

For the first half of 2024, revenue improved by 6.7% on average for a group of homegrown Texas firms when compared with 2023, but that growth lags an 11.4% revenue growth for all firms in the Wells Fargo Legal Specialty Group Six-Month 2024 Survey. Wells Fargo found that an 8.8% increase in billing rates for the industry during the six-month period, and demand that improved by 3.1% when compared with the same period in 2023, led to the revenue growth.

August 28, 2024, 3:12 PM