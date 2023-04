News From Law.com

Revenue slipped marginally at Clark Hill in 2022, despite strong demand in many practices, and profits dropped by 13.4%, due to costs of expanding into new markets and other investments. "Demand was good, actually. We did, like many firms, experience some slowdowns in collections. That's what's really reflected in the decrease in revenue, but hours were not down," said chief executive officer John Hensien.

April 20, 2023, 1:21 PM

