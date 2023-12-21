Revenge Porn and Other Dealbreakers: What You Read in 2023 |...

News From Law.com

Looking back at the most read stories published in Texas Lawyer in 2023, a revenge porn trial in Houston that returned a $1.2 billion jury verdict grabbed the most attention. The Aug. 11 story "Billion With a B" concerned a Jane Doe plaintiff that was unrelentingly harassed by an ex-boyfriend, Marques Jamal Jackson of Chicago, who secretly recorded their intimate encounters and after the breakup uploaded the images to social media and other online platforms and distributed them to her family, friends and co-workers.

Texas

December 21, 2023, 3:19 PM

nature of claim: /