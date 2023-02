Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Orchard Mortgage and Loan Monkey to California Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination and wrongful termination, was filed by Freiman Legal on behalf of Angie Revels. The case is 3:23-cv-00355, Revels v. Orchard Mortgage, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

February 23, 2023, 8:40 PM