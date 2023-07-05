REVEALED: $100K Settlement for Female Lawyer Allegedly Passe...

News From Law.com

An attorney who claimed that New Jersey's Office of Attorney Ethics turned down her request for a promotion in favor of a less-qualified man has agreed to a $100,000 settlement of her gender-discrimination suit. Melissa Urban signed a release June 16 to settle the suit, which was pending in Mercer County Superior Court. The document was obtained through the Open Public Records Act by the New Jersey Law Journal after the Attorney General's office did not respond to inquiries about the settlement.

