Reubin Askew is Turning Over in His Grave: 6 Safe Choices fo...

The Miami-Dade Judicial Nominating Committee has narrowed down its list of applicants to six for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to choose from to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Alan Fine, who sat in the circuit court. Fine noted that the finalists for a seat on the Miami-Dade Circuit Court bench are entirely judges who presided in the county court. He said that the reasoning governors utilize in selecting these finalists is that the community has already had an opportunity to "gauge their judicial demeanor."

April 05, 2023, 1:21 PM

