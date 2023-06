News From Law.com

Law firms are still trying to find the right formula for hybrid work, with mentoring for junior lawyers tops on their list of concerns. But training gaps have existed since well before Covid, according to firm leaders and analysts, and some tweaks they're making — like tweaking partner meetings or tying compensation to attendance and training — are meant to address both pre- and post-pandemic concerns.

Legal Services

June 12, 2023, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /