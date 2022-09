News From Law.com

Marla Butler, the new Atlanta office leader for Thompson Hine, is eyeing how to expand the law firm's market reach in the city. Meanwhile, she also has more immediate goals of encouraging lawyers and staff to work in the office consistently. Butler started as office managing partner last month, succeeding former office managing partner Tim McDonald as he makes the transition to the firm's executive committee.

Legal Services

September 07, 2022, 7:07 PM