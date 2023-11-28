Retiring South Florida Judge Warns Firms About Disturbing Tr...

News From Law.com

Now that Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey hash made her departure from the bench official, the question begs, "What's next?".Elected in 1992, Bailey has been a judge for 31 years, sitting in family, criminal, and circuit civil courts. Judge Lourdes Simon will replace Bailey in the coming weeks. For the past decade, Bailey has been sitting in Miami's complex business litigation division and has also held the post of administrative judge handling some of South Florida's most difficult trials.

Government

November 28, 2023, 2:55 PM

