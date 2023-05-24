Who Got The Work

Sidley Austin partner Sara B. Brody, counsel Nicole M. Ryan and associates Matthew Henry and TJ Herron have stepped in to represent data management software company Splunk, the company’s former Chief Executive Officer Douglas Merritt and its former Chief Financial Officer Jason Child in a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint contends that the defendants misled shareholders about Splunk’s financial prospects and about fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The suit was filed March 21 in California Northern District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd on behalf of the Retirement Plan for Police Officers & Firefighters of the City of North Miami Beach. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 4:23-cv-01313, Retirement Plan for Police Officers & Firefighters of the City of North Miami Beach v. Douglas Merritt et al.

Cybersecurity

May 24, 2023, 10:24 AM

Plaintiffs

Retirement Plan for Police Officers & Firefighters of the City of North Miami Beach

Plaintiffs

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd

defendants

Splunk, Inc.

Douglas Merritt

Jason Child

defendant counsels

Sidley Austin

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws