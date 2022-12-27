Retired US Rep. Mike Doyle Takes Part-Time Lobbying Job at K...

News From Law.com

K&L Gates has gained a new member of its lobbying team with the addition of outgoing U.S. Congressman Mike Doyle, who is scheduled to start in the firm's public policy and law practice in January. In an interview Tuesday, the 69-year-old Doyle said he plans to continue to support economic development in the region by lobbying on behalf of major industries in the region in a part-time, non-lawyer role. "When I think about this whole Ohio and West Virginia region, the opportunity to support the clean energy and tech fields and replace manufacturing jobs that have been lost, that's exciting to me."

December 27, 2022, 2:35 PM