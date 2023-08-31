Retired Orange County Judge Chastised for Rude, Intemperate ...

News From Law.com

A recently retired Orange County judge was chastised by the state's judicial watchdog agency for making a series of rude remarks, including one sent to an appellate court justice via email that led her to contact security.The Commission on Judicial Performance publicly admonished Superior Court Judge Derek Hunt in an order released Thursday. The punishment marked the third disciplinary action taken against the judge over the last 14 years and the second since June 2022.

California

August 31, 2023, 6:17 PM

