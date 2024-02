News From Law.com

Retired New York Appellate Division, Fourth Department Justice Erin Peradotto has joined Harris Beach as a partner in its Appellate Practice Group. Since 2014, Peradotto appeared on six separate shortlists to serve on the New York Court of Appeals, the state's court of last resort, most recently in 2022.

New York

February 05, 2024, 3:32 PM

