Two longtime law firm partners, Stephen T. Bolton, a retired commercial litigator from Manchester, Newman & Bennett, and Paul M. Dutton, a business law- and real estate-focused attorney at Harrington, Hoppe & Mitchell, have been honored by the Ohio State Bar Association for their respective "50 years of service to the community and the legal profession."

September 30, 2022, 12:55 PM