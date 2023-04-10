Retired Judges Lose Age-Bias Suit—Again | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

A San Francisco judge on Friday ruled against seven retired judges who argued that a lifetime cap on the number of days they can serve in a temporary assignment program amounts to age discrimination. In a 10-page order granting summary judgment to the Judicial Council, Superior Court Judge Joseph Quinn said the retirees' Department of Fair Employment and Housing complaint was "troubling vague" and short of "facts that would support an inference that the action was motivated by age-based animus."

April 10, 2023, 7:38 PM

