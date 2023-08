News From Law.com

Retired state appeals court Judge Marc Brown declined an appointment to serve as counsel to Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick during Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial next month. The news came after Brown's selection was announced just a day prior. Brown's decision to back out came after The Texas Tribune inquired about a previous campaign donation he contributed to a political opponent of Paxton, the news outlet reported.

August 21, 2023, 12:57 PM

