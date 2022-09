News From Law.com

A federal court in Georgia is mourning the loss of one of its retired judges. The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on Friday announced Robert Vining Jr., 91, died Thursday. According to his online obituary, Vining was nominated to the federal bench by President Jimmy Carter on June 14, 1979, to a new seat created then, and was confirmed July 23 of that year.

Georgia

September 02, 2022, 4:42 PM