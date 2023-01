News From Law.com

A federal court in Georgia is mourning the loss of one of its retired judges. Harold Murphy, who lived in Rome and served as a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, died Dec. 28. He was 95. Though he'd had congestive heart failure for about two years, Murphy died of "old age," his son Paul said in an interview. "Dad was an amazing role model for me as a person and also as a lawyer," he said.

January 09, 2023, 5:20 PM