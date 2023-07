News From Law.com

Retired federal Judge John E. Jones III, no stranger to high-profile and politically combustible cases, agrees with Sen. Chuck Schumer: something must be done about venue shopping and single-judge districts, where activists have been steering some litigation. But Jones, who served in Pennsylvania and is now president of Dickinson College, said he is less sure about the senator's legislative threat: "It could trigger a constitutional crisis."

District of Columbia

July 21, 2023, 1:03 PM

