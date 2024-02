News From Law.com

Judge Vanessa Gilmore, who has focused on mediation and arbitration since she retired from the federal bench in 2022, is jumping back into the courtroom fray, joining Houston trial firm Roberts Markland to work on high-impact civil litigation.Gilmore joined Roberts Markland on Feb. 1 as an of counsel lawyer. A Clinton appointee, Gilmore served as a U.S. District Judge in the Southern District of Texas from 1994 until her retirement from the bench.

February 12, 2024, 11:34 AM

