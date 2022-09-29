Retired Deputy Sheriff Kyle Shook Challenges Ex-Police Offic...

News From Law.com

In the most northeastern portion of Georgia, Rabun County Chief Magistrate Judge Albert O. English is not seeking reelection. Now two candidates are vying for his soon-to-be vacated seat on the bench. James V. Blalock of Tiger, Georgia ran unopposed in the May 24 primary election but has garnered a write-in challenger. Kyle Shook, a retired lieutenant criminal investigator with the Rabun County Sheriff's Office is campaigning against Blalock. Voters will decide between the two candidates in the Nov. 8 general election.

