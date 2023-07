News From Law.com

Retired Blank Rome chief client officer Cole Silver died on Sunday at age 67 after losing a six-year battle with cancer. Silver, who started out in law as CEO of the Silver Law Group in 1986, acted as general counsel for companies such as Advanta Bank, Princeton eCom, the CIT Group, and Softgate Systems before retiring after eight years with Blank Rome.

July 10, 2023, 6:42 PM

