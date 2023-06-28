Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker & Hostetler on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Vimeo Inc. to New York Southern District Court. The suit, which centers on an underlying copyright infringement action, was filed by Chaffetz Lindsey LLP on behalf of Italy-based commercial television license holder Reti Televisive Italiane SpA. The suit seeks to enforce a foreign country money judgment. The case is 1:23-cv-05488, Reti Televisive Italiane S.p.A v. Vimeo Inc. f/k/a Vimeo LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 28, 2023, 6:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Reti Televisive Italiane S.p.A

defendants

Vimeo Inc. f/k/a Vimeo LLC

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims