State Farm Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by McWherter Scott Bobbitt on behalf of Blair N. Retchin, alleges breach of contract due to insufficient compensation of losses after a fire. The case is 3:23-cv-00104, Retchin v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company.

March 23, 2023, 3:18 PM

Blair N. Retchin

Mcwherter Scott Bobbitt PLC

Gilbert Mcwherter Scott Bobbitt PLC

State Farm Fire and Casualty Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute