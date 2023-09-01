Who Got The Work

Baker & Hostetler partners Tamara D. Baggett and David M. Friebus and Joshua L. Hedrick of Hedrick Kring PLLC have entered appearances for GameStop in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action was filed July 18 in Texas Northern District Court by FisherBroyles on behalf of Retalon, a provider of artificial intelligence and analytics for supply chain management. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Reed C. O'Connor, is 4:23-cv-00746, Retalon, Inc. v. GameStop, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 01, 2023, 8:34 AM

