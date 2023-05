News From Law.com

In a published decision, the Appellate Division held that a trial court properly granted summary judgment in favor of a law firm and that a retainer agreement, which did not disclose the unit of incremental billing, was lawful and ethical and sufficiently apprised the clients of the express terms of the agreement as required by Rules of Professional Conduct 1.5(b).

May 25, 2023, 6:03 PM

