New Suit - Securities Class Action

Beyond Meat and its top officers were hit with a securities class action on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman, accuses the defendants of misrepresenting the company's success in partnering with businesses like McDonalds, Starbucks, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC while also concealing COVID-19-related production delays and internal management issues. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03602, Retail Wholesale Department Store Union Local 338 Retirement Fund v. Beyond Meat Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 11, 2023, 5:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Retail Wholesale Department Store Union Local 338 Retirement Fund

Plaintiffs

Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman

defendants

Beyond Meat, Inc.

Ethan Walden Brown

Mark J. Nelson

Phillip E. Hardin

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws