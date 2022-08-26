New Suit - Securities Class Action

Stitch Fix, the subscription-based apparel company, and certain officers and VC investors were hit with a securities class action Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman, centers on Stitch Fix's launch of its 'Freestyle' direct purchase program in 2020. According to the suit, Stitch Fix continued to assure investors that the new product would expand and deepen customer engagement while knowing that it actually cannibalized the company's legacy subscription business and hurt revenue. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-04893, Retail Wholesale Department Store Union Local 338 Retirement Fund et al v. Stitch Fix, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 26, 2022, 5:21 PM