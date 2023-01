Removed To Federal Court

Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog removed a lawsuit against Continental Casualty Co. Thursday to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, concerning denial of coverage for an underlying arbitration proceeding, was filed by Manning, Fulton & Skinner on behalf of Retail Credit and Capital Corp. and Robert Durkin. The case is 3:23-cv-00005, Retail Credit and Capital Corporation et al v. Continental Casualty Company.

Insurance

January 05, 2023, 2:58 PM