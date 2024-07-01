Who Got The Work

Moore Ingram Johnson & Steele partner Jeffrey A. Daxe has entered an appearance for Sullivan Financial Services in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case, filed May 14 in Georgia Northern District Court by Balch & Bingham and Searson, Jones, Gottschalk & Cash on behalf of Resurgens Investments, seeks to recover more than $636,000 in principal plus accrued interest from the defendant pursuant to an asset purchase agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee, is 1:24-cv-02107, Resurgens Investments, LLC v. Sullivan Financial Services, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

July 01, 2024, 1:22 PM

