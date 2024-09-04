Restructuring Partners In-Demand Amid Uptick in Commercial C...

News From Law.com

Commercial Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings increased 21% in August compared to July, according to new bankruptcy data from Epiq. Corporate bankruptcy filings are on track to exceed the total of more than 6,500 filings in 2023—already an above-average year compared to 2022 and 2021, which saw fewer than 4,000 commercial Chapter 11s, per Epiq data. The uptick in bankruptcy filings tracks a lateral battle for New York restructuring talent, with four firms poaching competitors for restructuring partners in the past month.

September 04, 2024, 6:52 PM