Counsel at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Amazon.com and other defendants to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Lawrence & Associates on behalf of Isaiah Resto, who claims that he was injured at a construction site due to an Amazon contractor’s negligent operation of a construction vehicle. Hartford Accident & Indemnity Co. is an intervening plaintiff in the case. The case is 2:23-cv-00039, Resto v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.

March 23, 2023, 3:57 PM

Isaiah Resto

Lawrence & Associates - Ft. Mitchell

Amazon.com, Inc.

AECOM Techincal Services, Inc.

Driver John Doe

Whiting-Turner/Kokosing Joint Venture

