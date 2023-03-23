Counsel at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Amazon.com and other defendants to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Lawrence & Associates on behalf of Isaiah Resto, who claims that he was injured at a construction site due to an Amazon contractor’s negligent operation of a construction vehicle. Hartford Accident & Indemnity Co. is an intervening plaintiff in the case. The case is 2:23-cv-00039, Resto v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.
March 23, 2023, 3:57 PM